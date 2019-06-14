Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox kick off a three-game weekend set with the Baltimore Orioles Friday night at Camden Yards, but they needed to make a few roster moves before first pitch.

Left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson was reinstated from the injured list Friday afternoon, but shortly after adding an arm, Boston lost another.

Heath Hembree was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow extensor strain, the team announced Friday evening. Lefty Josh Taylor will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

The #RedSox today placed RHP Heath Hembree on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow extensor strain, retroactive to June 11. To fill Hembree’s spot on the 25-man roster, the club recalled LHP Josh Taylor from Triple-A Pawtucket. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 14, 2019

Hembree was kept out of Thursday’s win over the Texas Rangers due to the issue, but told the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham Friday that he doesn’t think it’s a big issue.

First pitch for Friday’s series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images