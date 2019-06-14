The Boston Red Sox kick off a three-game weekend set with the Baltimore Orioles Friday night at Camden Yards, but they needed to make a few roster moves before first pitch.
Left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson was reinstated from the injured list Friday afternoon, but shortly after adding an arm, Boston lost another.
Heath Hembree was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow extensor strain, the team announced Friday evening. Lefty Josh Taylor will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.
Hembree was kept out of Thursday’s win over the Texas Rangers due to the issue, but told the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham Friday that he doesn’t think it’s a big issue.
First pitch for Friday’s series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
