It was a sad Wednesday for Bruins fans after they lost to the Blues 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, but for one Boston player, it was something he’d been waiting for.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum hails from St. Louis so naturally he was rooting for the Blues to become Stanley Cup champions. Once the clock struck 0:00 and the dream became a reality for Tatum and other St. Louis fans, he did what many other fans did and took to Twitter to express his excitement.

This didn’t exactly sit well with some Boston fans after watching the Bruins lose in heartbreaking fashion on home ice, and Tatum shared an Instagram story saying he has “nothing but love” for the Black and Gold.

“Listen I got nothing but love for the city of Boston and the Bruins!,” he wrote. “But St. Louis will always be home I can never go against the grain! Where I’m from there isn’t much to celebrate or be happy about! This brings the city joy and brings positive attention that we rarely ever get! With so much negative attention for many different reasons, it’s rare we get this opportunity!”

(You can see the whole post here.)

It’s certainly hard to blame someone for rooting for their hometown team, especially a team that’s celebrating its first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images