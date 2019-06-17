Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When LeBron James signed with the Lakers last summer, it seemingly was a foregone conclusion that he eventually would be paired up with another superstar in Los Angeles.

Well, it appears that time finally has come.

After failing to acquire Anthony Davis by February’s trade deadline, the Purple and Gold’s follow-up attempt was a success. The Lakers reportedly landed the 26-year-old on Saturday in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks, including the No. 4 overall selection this year.

James dealt with a whole heap of frustration during his first campaign in L.A., which halted his personal playoff streak at 13 seasons. With this in mind, it’s safe to say the three-time champion is excited about joining forces with The Brow.

While the Lakers still have quite a bit of work to do as far as filling out their roster is concerned, the reported Davis trade immediately puts James and Co. in the conversation as next season’s Western Conference favorite. The Golden State Warriors are surrounded by uncertainty, and no other West team in the 2018-19 season gave a true indication that it was ready to take over the conference.

And if James and Davis find great success in their first season as teammates, the latter likely will be that much more inclined to re-sign in L.A. in the summer of 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images