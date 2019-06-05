Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We might have to wait a little while longer for the returns of both Nathan Eovaldi and Mitch Moreland.

Eovaldi tossed a two-inning simulated game Tuesday prior to the Boston Red Sox’s series opener against the Royals in Kansas City, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. The right-hander, who underwent surgery April 23 to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, potentially could return to the Red Sox’s rotation in the middle of the month, according to Cotillo.

Moreland, who was placed on the injured list May 29 due to a lower-back strain, is eligible to be activated Wednesday. But as Cotillo notes, the veteran first baseman currently does not have a locker in Kansas City. The Red Sox reportedly could wait until the weekend to lift Moreland from the IL.

Boston looks to pick up its third consecutive win Wednesday night when it battles Kansas City in the second of a three-game set.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images