Wins don’t get too much more important than that in June.

The Boston Red Sox staved off a sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, taking an 8-5 win Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Sox avoided their longest losing streak of the season and remain above .500.

David Price was solid, going 6 1/3 innings while allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts each homered. Price picked up his third win, while CC Sabathia took the loss. Brandon Workman earned the save.

The Red Sox climbed to 30-29 with the win, while the Yankees fell to 38-20 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Needed.

The Sox nixed a four-game slide, and avoided a sweep against their rivals.

ON THE BUMP

— Price brought his A-game in the early going, setting down the first 10 batters he faced.

Luke Voit broke through with one out in the fourth, crushing a homer to make it 3-1. Three consecutive singles then loaded the bases and a Gio Urshela sac fly made it 3-2.

But Boston caught a break when the Yankees tried to pull off a double steal with runners on first and third with two outs. The Sox were able to get Aaron Hicks in a rundown between third and home and escape further damage.

Price settled back in, allowing just one base runner over the next two frames. He was pulled after allowing a pair of singles in the seventh.

— Heath Hembree came in with two on and one out, and got a strikeout and a ground out to escape the jam.

— Matt Barnes allowed three runs in the eighth after loading the bases without recording an out as a torrential downpour passed through the Bronx. A balk, a fielder’s choice and a sac fly made it 8-5.

— Workman tossed a scoreless ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston got things going early courtesy of Martinez.

J.D.'s 12th home run of the season was CRUSHED. pic.twitter.com/eFDsQ0dnlY — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 2, 2019

— The Sox were in business again in the second after back-to-back knocks from Michael Chavis and Christian Vazquez.

That set Eduardo Nunez up for an RBI single to make it 2-0 with just one out, but Nunez was gunned down trying to take second, which stalled Boston’s rally.

— The lead became 3-0 in the top of the fourth.

Bogaerts went bridge for the 11th time this season.

Bogie, you are cleared for takeoff. pic.twitter.com/mRp5OGiZ5S — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 3, 2019

— Some sketchy defense from the Yankees allowed the Red Sox to tack on in the seventh.

Clint Frazier misplayed a Nunez single in right, allowing Chavis to score from first and put Nunez on third. With the infield in, Brock Holt (pinch hitting for Sam Travis) dinked one over DJ LeMahieu to make it 5-2.

Frazier again was put on the spot with two outs when he could not come up with a diving catch on a knock from Andrew Benintendi, allowing Holt to score to make it 6-2.

— Bogaerts doubled off Luis Cessa to start the eighth, then was driven in on a Rafael Devers single.

Chavis then lofted an RBI triple to the corner in right to make it 8-2.

— Benintendi, Martinez, Bogaerts, Chavis and Nunez all had two hits each as Boston clipped 13 hits. Mookie Betts went 0-for-5

TWEET OF THE DAY

The Price was right.

David Price's last four starts (including the 2/3 of an inning in Houston when he was sick): 18 IP

13 H

2 ER

2 BB

17 K Season ERA down to 2.83. Sox needed him to be good tonight and he was. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 3, 2019

UP NEXT

Boston is off Monday, and continues its road trip Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to get the ball against Glenn Sparkman. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images