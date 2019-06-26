Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A little rain and a 24-minute delay couldn’t stop the Red Sox from securing a win Tuesday night.

Boston and Chicago traded the lead with one another twice, before Xander Bogaerts’ monster home run broke the tie for good and helped lift his team to a 6-3 win over the White Sox.

David Price pitched well, striking out nine without allowing a walk over six innings. He surrendered just two earned runs on eight hits. Rafael Devers had himself a night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

The Red Sox now have won two straight.

With the win, the Red Sox climbed to 44-37, while the White Sox slipped to 36-41.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Devers.

The young third baseman amassed four hits in the contest — the fourth time in his career he’s reached had at least that many hits in a game.

ON THE BUMP

— Price pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the first, but wasn’t so lucky in the second.

The White Sox tied the game at 1-1 after Bogaerts committed a throwing error allowing James McCann to reach first base safely. A single by Jon Jay brought McCann home before Price ended the inning without allowing more runs to cross the plate.

.@jonjayU's first hit as a #WhiteSox is an RBI single to tie this game up in the 2nd! pic.twitter.com/D1fqKJsL5E — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 26, 2019

The lefty ran into a bit of trouble in the third when he gave up a one-out double to Anderson. Price got Jose Abreu to ground into the second out, but a McCann double helped Chicago take a 2-1 advantage.

Casual reminder to make sure you #VoteMcCann early and often tomorrow and Thursday. We'll leave this right here for you: https://t.co/YDVa3Wfc7e pic.twitter.com/apCIyw34Um — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 26, 2019

The White Sox upped their lead with an RBI-single off the bat of Eloy Jimenez.

Price gave up back-to-back singles in the fifth, but Anderson made the mistake of testing Jackie Bradley Jr.’s arm and was thrown out at second trying to stretch his hit into a double.

Run on Jackie if you dare. pic.twitter.com/AnQNuRCv4H — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 26, 2019

He was able to move the runner to third with just one out, but Price countered with consecutive strikeouts to get out of the inning unscathed.

Price’s night ended after six innings, eight hits and two earned runs. He didn’t allow a walk and struck out nine.

— Matt Barnes worked around a leadoff walk to pitch a clean seventh with two strikeouts.

— Ryan Brasier got the first two outs of the eighth with ease before Jay smacked a double to right field. But the reliever got Yoan Moncada to strike out swinging to end the frame.

— Brandon Workman closed out the game with a scoreless ninth despite giving up a two-out double, earning the save.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston struck first when Mookie Betts led the game off with a single and reached second on a wild throw by Tim Anderson. Devers followed that up with a double to left field to make it a 1-0 game.

— The Red Sox made some noise in the third with a Devers single and Bogaerts getting hit by a pitch. A J.D. Martinez single made it 3-2 before Christian Vazquez tied it at 3-3 with a single of his own.

Christian extends his hit streak to 11 games with this 2-run single! pic.twitter.com/C3A2dvU1UP — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 26, 2019

— Boston reclaimed its lead in the fifth after Devers led the frame off with a double. Bogaerts, who already had committed two errors earlier in the contest, sent an absolute missile over the Green Monster to give the Red Sox a 5-3 edge.

Xander ➡️ the Moon pic.twitter.com/atfY44M7jy — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 26, 2019

— They added to their lead in the following inning after two straight singles from Michael Chavis and Marco Hernandez paved the way for Eduardo Nunez to send Chavis home from third on a sacrifice fly.

— Bradley and Nunez were the only members of the starting nine to go hitless. All other batters had one hit.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Rafael Devers, folks.

Rafael Devers is 4 for 4 with three doubles. He just drilled the garage door in CF on the fly. He has four doubles in his last six at-bats. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 26, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox wrap up their three-game set with the White Sox on Wednesday. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images