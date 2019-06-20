Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Boston Red Sox team without Brock Holt would feel pretty odd at this point.

Holt, who has spent the past seven seasons with the Red Sox, is set to become a free agent after the 2019 campaign. With that looming, the popular utility man took time to reflect on his career while also stating the obvious: It would be “weird to think about” playing anywhere but Boston.

“I try not to think about it,” Holt said Tuesday, via MassLive.com. “Obviously I’m here right now and I’ve enjoyed my time here so much and become part-Bostonian almost. Me and my family love it here. I love being part of this organization. So hopefully it works out to where we can remain here. But if not, that’s a bridge we’ll cross when we get there.”

That path is something Holt might not want to deal with during the offseason, especially since his wife is from the region and his son, Griffin, has grown up in Boston.

“My wife’s from the Northeast so she kind of made me gravitate towards the Northeast,” Holt told MassLive.com. “I love it up here. I like being there. I love the city. I love the people and love the Boston Red Sox.”

The 31-year-old has been a valuable member of the Red Sox, even more so now amid Dustin Pedroia’s injury struggles. Over his last 15 games, Holt is batting .400 with one home run and 11 RBIs in 50 plate appearances. The thought of free agency clearly isn’t affecting Holt’s game.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images