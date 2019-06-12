Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Roberto Luongo remains a tremendous follow on Twitter.

The Florida Panthers goalie, who, of course, played for the opposing Vancouver Canucks in 2011 when the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup, has no qualms with self-deprecating jokes.

Ahead of the B’s Cup Final Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, a substantial amount of chatter surrounded who the pregame banner captain would be at TD Garden.

Luongo caught wind of the buzz, and decided to present a kind offer.

For a lot of players, losing the Stanley Cup Final can sting, and it probably does for Luongo. But it’s good to see that he can still find room to crack jokes about it.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images