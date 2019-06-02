Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins just couldn’t stop scoring during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

After Patrice Bergeron, Charlie Coyle and Sean Kuraly all scored in the first period, David Pastrnak lit the lamp just 41 seconds into the middle stanza.

With David Perron in the penalty box for a delay of game, Torey Krug got the puck at the point off a pass from Patrice Bergeron. Krug zipped the puck to the top of the crease, where Pastrnak was waiting, pretty much unmarked. Pastrnak made a quick move to burn Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, then roofed the puck to the far post to put Boston up 4-0.

Take a look:

It was Pastrnak’s eighth goal of the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images