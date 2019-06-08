Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox first baseman Sam Travis was tasked with playing left field for Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, and he showed off a bit of defensive versatility.

Travis made a spectacular catch to kick off the third inning, robbing Rays designated hitter Avisail Garcia of what could have been an extra-base knock.

Sam Travis went full extension for this diving grab. 😱 pic.twitter.com/GV5Rilo25g — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 8, 2019

Since being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on June 1, Travis hadn’t really made an impact in the Red Sox lineup, but that catch will serve as a reminder of what he’s capable of.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images