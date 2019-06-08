Boston Red Sox first baseman Sam Travis was tasked with playing left field for Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, and he showed off a bit of defensive versatility.
Travis made a spectacular catch to kick off the third inning, robbing Rays designated hitter Avisail Garcia of what could have been an extra-base knock.
Since being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on June 1, Travis hadn’t really made an impact in the Red Sox lineup, but that catch will serve as a reminder of what he’s capable of.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images