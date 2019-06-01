Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Cora is done experimenting with the leadoff spot.

The Boston Red Sox manager announced Mookie Betts, not Andrew Benintendi, will be the leadoff hitter for the remainder of the season. Betts normally batted first in 2018, but Cora announced prior to the start of the year that Benintendi would hit from there, as well.

But Benintendi struggled when he led off the game, batting .083 in 42 games this season.

Cora told reporters of the change ahead of Boston’s game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, saying Betts “creates more flexibility and allows for more aggressiveness on bases” when batting leadoff, per the Boston Herald’s Michael Silverman.

Betts historically has good numbers as the leadoff man, and with the Sox in the midst of a three-game losing streak and 8 1/2 games back of the American League East first-place Yankees, it looks as if Cora is going back to what’s been working.

Maybe this is the “something” the team needs in order to get back on track.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images