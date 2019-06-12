Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask has been calm, cool and collected throughout the Boston Bruins’ lengthy playoff run.

Don’t expect that to change Wednesday, when 60 minutes of hockey will decide the new king of the NHL.

The Bruins and St. Louis Blues are set to battle in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden, marking the first winner-take-all clash in the championship round in eight years. It only would be natural for a player to have at least a concern or two heading into a game of this magnitude, but Rask’s mindset appears to be free of uneasiness. When asked Tuesday what he’s worried about for Game 7, the B’s netminder responded with unabashed composure.

“Worry about?” Rask said, per The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter. “No worries. No, no worries. I don’t think you play this long and battle hard just to come here and start worrying about anything. It’s a game. You go out there, you execute, and hopefully play your best game and see what happens.”

Rask has every reason to be confident going into Game 7. The veteran goaltender, who’s in his third Cup Final as a member of the B’s, owns a .925 save percentage on the series and .938 for the postseason as a whole. With another strong performance in a winning effort Wednesday night, a personal piece of hardware very well could be coming Rask’s way in addition to Lord Stanley.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images