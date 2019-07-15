Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will look much different next season, that much we know.

Kyrie Irving and Al Horford headlined this offseason’s departures, but we think it’s fair to say that Horford’s exit left Celtics fans feeling a bit more blue than that of Irving. It certainly doesn’t help that Horford went to the Philadelphia 76ers, one of Boston’s biggest rivals.

Horford was introduced to the Philadelphia media last week, which was tough enough for Celtics fans as it is, but the sight of the big man in Sixers blue is likely worse. Boston, shield your eyes.

If you’re brave enough, check it out:

Horford saying, “It feels right,” is a real dagger.

This season will certainly be interesting in a new-look Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images