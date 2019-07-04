Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale’s first half of the 2019 season can be described as quite the roller coaster, if that roller coaster was different just about every time you went on it. Sometimes, it’s exhilarating. Other times, well… not so much fun.

Wednesday night was one of those other times for Sale, as he was taken deep three times in a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

The rough outing leads Sale into the All-Star break with a 3-8 record and a 4.04 ERA, certainly not the numbers expected from the ace of the defending World Series champs.

After the game, Alex Cora said he wants Sale to “stick with the process.”

Hear the manager’s full comments on “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images