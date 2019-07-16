Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Cashner really, really likes his beard.

So much, in fact, that he hasn’t shaved since 2016.

The newly acquired Red Sox starter, who makes his Boston debut Tuesday night at Fenway Park, began growing his beard in 2012 when he was traded to the San Diego Padres from the Chicago Cubs. But he was traded again in 2016 to the Marlins and was forced to shave due to Miami’s policy on facial hair.

Cashner became a free agent after the 2016 season, and Miami allowed facial hair the following year. But when he signed with the Baltimore Orioles prior to the 2018 campaign, he made sure his beard was protected.

“I had a beard in my contract,” Cashner said, via MassLive. “That was the only way I would sign with Baltimore. They used to have a no-facial hair policy. When I went there, they had a no-facial hair policy.”

Well, at least Red Sox fans can take comfort in the fact Cashner won’t end up in a New York Yankees uniform due to their no facial hair policy.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images