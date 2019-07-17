Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back in the win column Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they’ll one of their hottest arms on the hill.

Eduardo Rodriguez was tremendous in his last start, striking out 10 and allowing one run to the Dodgers over seven innings. He is 4-1 with a 3.95 ERA in nine home starts this year. Rodriguez is 3-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 13 career games vs. Toronto.

He will be opposed by Aaron Sanchez, who has had more than his fair share of struggles in 2019.

