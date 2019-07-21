Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Reds have marched back into Boston.

Liverpool will play Sevilla FC on Sunday at Fenway Park in the second game of the Reds’ United States tour. The contest marks Liverpool’s return to Friendly Fenway after a five-year absence, and local fans undoubtedly will enjoy a different kind of night at the beloved venue.

Liverpool won last season’s UEFA Champions League and finished second in England’s Premier League. Sevilla finished sixth in La Liga (the Spanish league) in 2018-19, qualifying for this season’s UEFA Europa League.

When: Sunday, July 21, at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com