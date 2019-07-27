Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rodney Harrison is no fan of the lack of Patriots players in the NFL Hall of Fame.

In fact, the former New England safety believes more players ought to be inducted.

“We know that Tom Brady and Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) will be first-ballot Hall of Famers … but there’s other guys that deserve consideration,” he said, naming himself, Willie McGinest, Richard Seymoth and Vince Wilfork as other potential nominees.

