The Boston Red Sox swept the Detroit Tigers over the weekend before heading into the All-Star break, but they have a tough schedule ahead following the time off.

The Red Sox will face the New York Yankees 12 times and the Tampa Bay Rays 10 times before the end of the regular season. Both Tampa and New York are ahead of Boston in the standings, and have given the Sox a difficult time over the course of the first half.

To hear more about the second half of the season, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images