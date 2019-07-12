Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are trying to hang in the playoff conversation during the second half of the season, and they’ll be tested right out of the chute.

Friday will mark the beginning of a three-game World Series rematch at Fenway Park between the Sox and league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

There aren’t any major surprises in the Red Sox lineup. Brock Holt will hit ninth and play second base, while Andrew Benintendi, who played sporadically for varying reasons in the final games leading up to the All-Star break, will bat fifth and occupy left field.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the ball for Boston, with Christian Vazquez rounding out the battery. The Dodgers will send Kenta Maeda to the hill for the series opener.

Here are the lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Dodgers game:

BOSTON RED SOX (49-41)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (9-4, 4.65 ERA)

LOS ANGELES DODGERS (60-32)

TBD

Kenta Maeda, RHP (7-5, 3.76 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images