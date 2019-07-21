Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox didn’t let their series-opening sorrows linger into Saturday night.

The Red Sox, who suffered arguably their ugliest loss of the season to the lowly Orioles on Friday, responded with a 17-6 shellacking of Baltimore at Camden Yards. Boston logged its runs in bunches, highlighted by an eight-run fourth inning.

Rick Porcello managed to pick up his eighth win of the season despite a lousy outing. The right-hander labored through five innings, allowing six runs on 11 hits.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 54-45, while the Orioles dropped to 30-67.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Eruption.

Seventeen total hits helped Boston set its new season-high for runs scored.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello looked strong out of the gate, allowing just two hits with two strikeouts over two scoreless innings to start the contest. The third frame, however, wasn’t very kind to the right-hander.

After the Red Sox jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, Baltimore put together a five-run inning which included a triple, a pair of doubles and a three-run shot off the bat of Renato Nunez.

Renato Núñez with a launch angle of 48º on this 3⃣-run 💣@renato44nunez | #Birdland pic.twitter.com/C1mrTtazjO — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 21, 2019

Porcello eventually escaped the third and responded with a scoreless fourth. The righty’s fifth and final frame was another grind, as he allowed three hits including an Anthony Santander solo shot.

— Heath Hembree entered in the sixth and recorded Boston’s first and only 1-2-3 inning of the game.

— The seventh belonged to Darwinzon Hernandez, who struck out the side in a scoreless frame.

— Josh Taylor kept the O’s off the scoreboard in the eighth despite allowing a leadoff single.

— Colten Brewer worked around a one-out double to lock down the victory in the ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Jackie Bradley Jr. provided more than a third of the Red Sox’s runs. The center fielder went 2-for-5 with a pair of three-run home runs.

— Mookie Betts extended his hit streak to 12 games with a 3-for-6 performance with three RBIs. The reigning American League MVP laced a two-run home run to go along with a double.

Mookie loves hitting at Camden Yards. pic.twitter.com/PQiqK6g5oS — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 21, 2019

— J.D. Martinez matched Betts with a three-hit showing which included an RBI-double. Martinez was three for his last 33 entering the game.

— Rafael Devers launched his 20th home run of the season as part of a 2-for-4 night at the dish.

— Xander Bogaerts (2-for-4) and Christian Vazquez (2-for-5) also collected multi-hit games.

— Sandy Leon provided some “insurance” in the ninth inning with a solo homer off outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who was tasked with mop-up duties amid the blowout.

— Brock Holt doubled to lead off the fifth inning.

— Andrew Benintendi (0-for-4) and Michael Chavis (0-for-3) were the lone Red Sox starters to not record hits. Chavis exited the game ahead of the fifth inning due to back spasms, while Benintendi walked twice.

TWEET OF THE GAME

The left side of Boston’s infield has been stellar this season.

AL leaders in WAR, per Fangraphs:

Mike Trout 6.4

Xander Bogaerts 4.6

Alex Bregman 4.5

Matt Chapman 4.1

Rafael Devers 3.7https://t.co/mqD2rfZt6j — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 20, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Orioles will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Camden Yards is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images