Jonas Gray and Clay Harbor just might bear the local standard in the NFL.

The former New England Patriots players participated at the final stop of the XFL’s summer showcase tour last weekend in St. Louis, Mo. Gray and Harbor are among the 140-plus players who hope to have impressed XFL officials enough to earn a contract.

Gray, 29, was a running back in New England’s backfield during the 2014 season. He rushed for 412 yards on 89 carries with five touchdowns that season and helped the team win Super Bowl XLIX.

The Patriots cut Gray in 2015 during training camp, and he ultimately spent that season with the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has been out of the NFL since August 2016.

Harbor, 32, played 98 games for the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars between 2012 and 2015. The tight end signed with the Patriots in April 2016, but the team put him on the physically unable to perform list three-plus months later. He came off the PUP list in August 2016 and earned a spot on the active roster and appeared in just three games before the Patriots cut him in October of that year.

He caught on with the Detroit Lions for the remainder of the 2016 season. However, he hasn’t been on an NFL roster since August 2017.

Perhaps the XFL might give Gray and Harbor a chance to further their football dreams.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images