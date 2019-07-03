Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest MLB All-Star games, the 1999 midsummer classic was the third ever held at Fenway Park. It featured Boston Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez striking out the first four batters he faced, and five of the six overall he faced, on his way to winning the All-Star MVP Award.

On the 20th anniversary of the game, you can relive it on NESN.

In “Rewind to ’99” presented by Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, Tom Caron interviews Martinez as he recounts — batter by batter, pitch by pitch — how he dominated legends of the National League.

The 1999 All-Star Game also featured MLB’s introduction of the all-century team, with the top two living players from each position all in attendance, and Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer Ted Williams being surrounded and warmly greeted by the 1999 All-Stars after riding in a golf cart to the pitcher’s mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Find all airing dates for “Rewind to ’99” presented by Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub below.