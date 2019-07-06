Rick Porcello will get the start for Game 2 of the Boston Red Sox’s three-game set against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
Porcello is 5-7 with a 5.07 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 17 starts in 2019. He’ll square off against fellow righty Jordan Zimmermann, who is 0-5 with a 5.36 ERA and 31 strikeouts this season.
First pitch from Comerica Park is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images