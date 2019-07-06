Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello will get the start for Game 2 of the Boston Red Sox’s three-game set against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Porcello is 5-7 with a 5.07 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 17 starts in 2019. He’ll square off against fellow righty Jordan Zimmermann, who is 0-5 with a 5.36 ERA and 31 strikeouts this season.

First pitch from Comerica Park is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET.

For more on Saturday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images