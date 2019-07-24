Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Parker already is in midseason form.

The FOX Sports talking head, who’s established himself as president of the Tom Brady haters club, dusted off the offseason cobwebs and returned to his scheduled programming Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

Pro Football Focus’ recent quarterback power rankings, which pegged the New England Patriots signal-caller at No. 1, has revamped one of football’s most tired debates: Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers. Parker, as far as prospects for the upcoming season is concerned, doesn’t believe the argument is even worth having.

“It’s a landslide. It’s not even close,” Parker said. “Did you watch Tom Brady in that Super Bowl, No. 6? He was so bad. They couldn’t even fudge it and give him the MVP, that’s how bad he was even though he had a big fourth quarter with a couple throws. I’ll give you that, but no touchdowns, a fumble, a pick on his very first pass of the game. He looked all the part of a 40-plus-year-old quarterback. Any executive, any GM, coach looking cannot look at those two and go — this is not a lifetime achievement award. If it’s a lifetime achievement award, I get the Brady pick. That’s not what we’re talking about. The only thing that has derailed Aaron Rodgers is his health and him being hurt. When he’s healthy and he plays. he’s as good as anybody we’ve ever seen.”

Parker continued: “If you were picking a team, you would take Aaron Rodgers 10 out of 10 over Tom Brady. Tom Brady is old. He’s old, he’s washed up.”

To be fair, there are parts of Parker’s diatribe which hold merit. Brady didn’t exactly dazzle in Super Bowl LIII, and purely from a talent perspective, Rodgers probably has the upper hand on his counterpart heading into 2019. But to call Brady “washed up” is ludicrous. His numbers in the 2018 regular season weren’t vastly off from those of years past, and he was vintage Brady in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the league’s most hostile environments, no less.

Buckle up, folks. More nonsensical takes from Parker surely are on the horizon.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images