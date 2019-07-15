Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fair warning to all Twitter users: Troll Tom Brady at your own risk.

Unless, you know, you don’t mind getting blocked.

One user found that out the hard way after Brady blocked them for leaving a crude comment on one of his tweets. The user, who runs a parody account called Dodge Ram Lover, has over 63,000 followers and regularly tweets nonsensical weirdness about trucks, particularly Dodge Rams. Some of their tweets are undeniably hilarious, while others are downright distasteful.

Take a look:

Tom can't handle this smoke though. Probably because I know he drives a Ford & makes out with his son. pic.twitter.com/roWaKZMhCT — Dodge Ram Owner (@RamLover69) July 15, 2019

Submitting new evidence that Tom Brady can't handle being told he shouldn't make out with his son. pic.twitter.com/MdDMSzTASi — Dodge Ram Owner (@RamLover69) July 15, 2019

Hard to blame Brady for that one.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images