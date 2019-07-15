Fair warning to all Twitter users: Troll Tom Brady at your own risk.
Unless, you know, you don’t mind getting blocked.
One user found that out the hard way after Brady blocked them for leaving a crude comment on one of his tweets. The user, who runs a parody account called Dodge Ram Lover, has over 63,000 followers and regularly tweets nonsensical weirdness about trucks, particularly Dodge Rams. Some of their tweets are undeniably hilarious, while others are downright distasteful.
Take a look:
Hard to blame Brady for that one.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images