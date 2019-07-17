Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks like Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen are trying to enjoy as much time together as they can before training camp.

Brady and the family headed to Costa Rica for their annual vacation before the quarterback is due at New England Patriots training camp on the July 25 back in Foxboro, and Tom and Gisele certainly seemed to be enjoying some alone time on the beach Tuesday.

The two were caught mid-make-out sesh in the sand.

Tom Brady and Gisele's Hot Bikini Make Out Session https://t.co/Ezf8wGaCsj — TMZ (@TMZ) July 16, 2019

After getting a look at what Brady might look like in 2050 thanks to the #AgeChallenge, this a pretty hard 180. And it’s pretty hard to deny that the 41-year-old is looking pretty good these days, perhaps explaining how he somehow shaved time off his 40-yard dash from his combine time (19 years ago!!).

It will be back to business pretty soon for “Tom Terrific™” so it’s good to see him getting some quality couple time in before trying to prove “Madden NFL” and the rest of doubters wrong one more time.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images