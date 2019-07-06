Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There appears to be no quit in Michael Chavis.

After getting his Major League Baseball career off to a hot start in April, the 23-year-old infielder faced a nearly inevitable slump. Between May 5 and June 10, Chavis averaged just .205 at the plate, striking out 49 times in 135 at-bats.

But Chavis didn’t give up on himself, and asked manager Alex Cora to do the same.

“I told him to stick with me,” Chavis said, per MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith. “I said that to a couple guys just because I knew I could do it. Losing some ballgames, there were a lot of situations where I felt like I could have done something to change the course of the game. And that’s upsetting. But I think just being open and having that conversation, that dialogue was kind of what helped me.”

In fact, Chavis believes he “probably” said this to everyone that would listen.

“(I told) like everybody I talked to because I knew I could do it,” he said. “It’s one of those things where I kept getting kicked in the face and I knew I could do it. It was just one of those things, I was like, ‘Just stick with me. I know I’m horrible. It’s tough to watch right now.’ But I knew I was going to get through it.”

But will his renewed success continue? Only time will tell.

