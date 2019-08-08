Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, this one was the perfect storm.

The Boston Red Sox blew their 21st save of the season in the seventh inning, which led to a lengthy rain delay in the 10th inning against the Kansas City Royals. Ultimately, the game was suspended and will be resumed August 22.

Eduardo Rodriguez labored and was forced to work with runners on throughout his start but did put himself in position for a win. The bullpen, however, allowed a couple of late runs that brought us to extra innings. With a 2-1 count and the bases empty in the top of the 10th, a pause was put on the game and a nearly two-hour delay took place before the game was called.

GAME IN A WORD

Brutal.

Blown save. Rain Delay. Extra Innings. Need we say more?

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez had to work around base runners all evening.

The lefty labored through five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. He walked three with only one strikeout. He danced out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning but was not so lucky in the third. Rodriguez issued a pair of two-out walks, which were followed by a pair of singles, the latter of which was a two-run knock for Meibrys Viloria up the middle to make it 2-0.

The southpaw had at least one runner in every frame. He finished with 101 pitches (60 strikes).

— After getting a pair of strikeouts, Darwinzon Hernandez gave up a double and an RBI single as the Royals closed the gap to 4-3 in the sixth.

— The lead was gone in the seventh. Nathan Eovaldi allowed a leadoff single and a double that knotted things 4-4, accounting for the 21st blown save of the season.

The righty returned to toss a scoreless eighth.

— Brandon Workman worked around a leadoff single to toss a scoreless ninth.

— Josh Taylor came on for the 10th inning when the tarps came on.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— All was quiet for the Red Sox until the fourth inning.

J.D. Martinez slammed a two-run home run over the Green Monster to tie the game 2-2.

— Xander Bogaerts drove in Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers with a two-run double in the fifth inning off Glenn Sparkman to give the Sox a 4-2 lead.

— Bogaerts led the way with three hits, while Martinez added two of his own. Devers (0-for-3 with a walk), Christian Vazquez and Jackie Bradley Jr. each went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

If you run on Jackie, you’re going to have a bad time.

Please keep running on Jackie. pic.twitter.com/vEuAuDeXi7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 8, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox kick off a four-game set against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. First pitch from Fenway Park is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images