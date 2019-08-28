Former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson took home the BIG3’s MVP award this year and is playing in the league’s championship game this Sunday, but that doesn’t mean his season will end there.
Johnson, 38, has caught the eye of numerous NBA teams and reportedly will work out for the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears. Johnson is also set to work out for the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks while the New Orleans Pelicans have expressed interest in the guard, per Spears.
“Iso Joe” played on seven teams over the course of his 17-year career, averaging 16 points and four rebounds in 1,276 total games en route to seven All-Star appearances.
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images