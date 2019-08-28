Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Green Bay Packers certainly have a great sense of humor.

The team held its annual Welcome Back Luncheon on Wednesday and players came dressed in some pretty wild costumes, per the tradition. Four players even teamed up to dress as characters from the beloved sports comedy “Happy Gilmore.”

Take a look:

Aaron Rodgers appeared as Hal from the nursing home, while DeShone Kizer dressed as good ol’ Chubbs.

Tim Boyle portrayed the one-and-only Happy Gilmore while Manny Wilkins Jr. was the caddy.

Wow. Absolutely nailed.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images