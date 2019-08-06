There have been two constants throughout the New England Patriots’ unprecedented run of success.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have solidified their billing as the greatest quarterback-head coach duo in NFL history. The two have reached nine Super Bowls together dating back to the 2001 season, and they’ll go for their seventh Lombardi Trophy in the upcoming campaign.

It’s safe to say the Patriots wouldn’t have achieved a fraction of what they have without both Brady and Belichick in the fold, but who deserves more of the credit for what’s been accomplished over the past two decades? Cris Carter doesn’t believe there’s much of a debate.

“I’m just gonna always skew it because I know. I’ve had too many conversations with head coaches and I know all the great quarterbacks that played the game. I know the effect and lack of effect that they have on the real roster and on winning. I know that it’s slanted,” Carter said Monday on FS1’s “First Things First.” “Even if you’re being generous giving him (Brady) 40 percent, it’s giving him too much because what Belichick — the mentality, the “Do Your Job” — that’s not Tom Brady. Practicing in the cold and unpleasant conditions, you think that’s Tom Brady? Not, it’s such Belichick. What they do and how the front office operates, it’s so much Belichick. To me, I’m gonna say it’s 70-30 — Belichick with the 70, Brady with the 30.”

While it’s a fun debate topic, the Brady vs. Belichick argument really is an impossible one. Brady isn’t devising masterful gameplans on a weekly basis, but Belichick isn’t leading clutch fourth-quarter drives and making improbable throws. The duo, if anything, deserves equal credit, but they’d also likely be the first to remind you that football is a team game and everyone in the organization from trainers, to players and coaches play a role in the operation.

It remains to be seen if we’ll ever see how Brady and Belichick fare without one another. But given the state of Brady’s new contract, there’s a chance we could find out sooner rather than later.

