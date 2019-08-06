Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady, per usual, had a busy summer, and The Bahamas were among his destinations over the last few months.

And though vacation season now is well behind the New England Patriots quarterback, that hasn’t stopped him from taking some time to reminisce a little bit.

Ahead of Tuesday’s joint practice with the Detroit Lions, Brady shared a few shots from the trip, and there are a couple gems tucked in there.

A few shots from one of my favorite weeks of the year in the Bahamas! pic.twitter.com/nD1s9qiUbj — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 6, 2019

So, a few things.

First of all, we’re fascinated to know who took some of these photos, namely the fourth one of him howling whilst operating a boat. It looks like TB12 had built up some good speed, and the photographer had to have been standing at the very front of what appears to be a pretty small vessel. With that in mind, credit to the photographer for getting that shot. Furthermore, Brady, for as much fashion sense as he has, is wearing khaki pants on said boat — had some of the water kicked onto the boat, he would’ve looked like a goofball in those pants should he have gotten drenched.

Truthfully, it’s the boat photo that grabbed our attention more than anything, as it’s not uncommon for him to post pictures like the first three on any given day.

Regardless, hopefully people don’t flip out about any of these pictures quite like they did with that video of him jumping off a cliff with is daughter.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images