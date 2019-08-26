Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Most expected Jacoby Brissett would get his shot at some point. Not many saw it coming this soon.

Brissett now sits atop the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback depth chart in wake of Andrew Luck’s retirement. It won’t be a completely new role for the fourth-year signal-caller, as he played in all 16 games — starting 15 — in Luck’s lost 2017 season.

It’s unfortunate the 26-year-old’s opportunity comes at Luck’s expense, but such is life in the NFL. It’s clear the two share a close bond, and Brissett showcased as much Sunday with an Instagram post in honor of his now-former teammate.

“To Andrew, a guy you always want on your team but most importantly always in your corner. Thank You‼️,” Brissett used as a caption for a photo of the two fist-bumping.

It’s safe to say the feelings are mutual. Luck is confident he and Brissett will be “lifelong friends” and is excited about the Colts’ future in large part due to his ex-backup.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images