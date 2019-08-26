Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In wake of a rather shocking turn of events, there’s now one less elite quarterback in the AFC.

Andrew Luck on Saturday decided to call it a career after seven NFL seasons. The 29-year-old, who battled a slew of injuries over the course of his tenure in the league, explained in his farewell press conference that he’d been stripped of the joy of the game and felt the only way to move forward in his life was to hang up his pads.

Tom Brady on Morning morning tipped his cap to Luck, who most believed was primed to lead a 2019 Indianapolis Colts team that could legitimately threaten the New England Patriots. Brady, who’s set to enter his 20th NFL season, has seen it all in this league and understands the nature of the beast.

“It is his life. Everyone has the right to choose what he wants to do,” Brady said on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “He had a great career and he was a great player. Everybody wishes they could be healthy all the time. It is a contact sport and he’s certainly had his fair share of injuries, so guys retire at different times. Some at the end of the season, and I have seen a lot of guys retire before the season gets going and this is just one of those examples.”

Patriots wideout Philip Dorsett offered more candid remarks, noting he was left “speechless” by his former teammate’s retirement, which he initially thought was a joke.

Brady and the Patriots were a thorn in Luck’s side throughout his career. The No. 1 overall pick from 2012 failed to log a single victory against New England over the course of six head-to-head matchups.

