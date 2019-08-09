Josh Gordon’s status for the 2019 NFL season remains a mystery.

Gordon is indefinitely suspended for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, but the New England Patriots wide receiver reportedly took a step toward returning to the gridiron this week by filing for reinstatement. Now, it’s reportedly up to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to decide if/when Gordon can rejoin the Patriots, who certainly could use some help at the receiver position.

So, what are the chances that Gordon gets reinstated? And how does that process work?

NFL insider Jay Glazer answered those questions in a mailbag published Friday on The Athletic. Here’s what he wrote:

It’s really on Josh to convince them that he is going to abide by the drug rules. The NFL has changed their tune — they’re no longer trying to ban guys from the NFL for these recreational drugs, especially marijuana. They realize that a lot of them are using it for mental health and for anxiety issues. They’re not trying to be like they used to be, which was zero-tolerance; they’re trying to be more understanding these days, but this is on Josh Gordon to say, “This is what I’ve done for my recovery, I’m clean and sober, this is how I plan on staying clean and sober, I deserve this chance.” He’s got to convince them, not the other way around.

Gordon has been suspended multiple times in his NFL career for violating the league’s stance on substance abuse. Obviously, his issues extend well beyond football and his health should be the top priority as the 28-year-old works his way back toward life in the NFL.

It’s fair to wonder if/when we’ll see Gordon catching passes for the Patriots, though, especially since he was a productive contributor in 11 games with New England last season before getting suspended, totaling 40 catches for 720 yards with three touchdowns.

Gordon, a 2013 Pro Bowl pick with the Cleveland Browns, signed his restricted free agent tender with New England back in April and would be scheduled to earn a base salary of $2.025 million for the 2019 season if he’s reinstated. He was spotted working out with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady over the offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images