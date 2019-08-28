Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NFL is kicking off its 100th season. So, naturally, they had to come up with the cheesier promo ever to promote the event.

Enter Al Michaels and Better White.

Wait, what?

Yup, you heard that right. Both Michaels and White appear in the most recent “Sunday Night Football” promotional video released by NBC, during which the two engage in some cringeworthy banter.

Take a look:

There's only one thing more badass than this year's NFL Kickoff on NBC. And you're looking at her. #NFL100 @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/fTiJeai1bi — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 28, 2019

We’re not saying that wasn’t a tad awkward, but… (Hey. We still love them both.)

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images