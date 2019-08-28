The NFL is kicking off its 100th season. So, naturally, they had to come up with the cheesier promo ever to promote the event.
Enter Al Michaels and Better White.
Wait, what?
Yup, you heard that right. Both Michaels and White appear in the most recent “Sunday Night Football” promotional video released by NBC, during which the two engage in some cringeworthy banter.
Take a look:
We’re not saying that wasn’t a tad awkward, but… (Hey. We still love them both.)
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images