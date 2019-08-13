Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We now are inside of a month from the start of Boston Bruins training camp, and two mainstays on the blue line remain unsigned.

Though Danton Heinen signed a two-year deal earlier this summer, the remaining two notable restricted free agents, Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, both are without deals. The Bruins aren’t necessarily an anomaly, as the RFA market has moved slowly around the league all offseason.

The Bruins have indicated they believe they’ll be able to get the two defensemen signed, but so far, little has come out about the state of negotiations.

With that in mind, while at a charity event Monday, Matt Grzelcyk, who also played with McAvoy at Boston University, was asked by Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy about his Bruins teammate.

“We actually work out together in the summer,” Grzelcyk said. “We try not to bother him too much (about his contract). I’m sure he’s got enough people bothering him about that. Hopefully, he figures that out soon and we can get back to hockey.”

McAvoy is trending in the direction of becoming the Bruins’ franchise defenseman for years to come. So even if it takes a little bit of time to get a deal done, finding a contract offer that makes both sides happy likely will be worth the wait.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images