Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday marks a special day for Tom Brady, and his fellow NFL superstars rose to the occasion.

In honor of Brady’s 42nd birthday, a handful of the league’s best offered celebratory messages to the New England Patriots quarterback. With Brady now getting up there in age, the remarks expectedly were a mix of friendly roasting and sincerity.

Check out the video below, which includes words from Deshaun Watson, Zach Ertz, Saquon Barkley, Drew Brees and new Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed, among others.

Happy birthday to the 🐐! Some of the NFL's best wanted to wish @TomBrady a very happy 42nd birthday! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/44g0Owd7mf — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 3, 2019

Brady wasn’t going to go quietly, though. The six-time Super Bowl champion quickly responded to the clip with a message for everyone who trolled him.

Thanks for the birthday wishes guys, but everyone who was making jokes is on a list now! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/wgjKjfv22U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2019

Brady got the last laugh last season, and he’ll look to do so again in the 2019 season, his 20th (!) in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images