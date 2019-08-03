Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady turned 42 on Saturday, and the New England Patriots quarterback received plenty of birthday wishes.

Julian Edelman shared a hilariously awesome birthday video for Brady on Instagram with the caption “You’re too f’n old for birthday cake #HBDTB12.”

Check it out:

Brady was a big fan of the post, responding to his favorite target with a comment that read: “love u pal, some great memories #justacouplekidsfromthebay.” Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, model Camille Kostek, also got a kick out of the video, responding “This video is awesome.” Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest also thought it was “priceless!”

Equally priceless was Brady’s response to NFL starts roasting him on his special day.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images