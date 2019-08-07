Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots training camp is off to a good start, and the defense in particular has stood out.

Despite the departure of Trey Flowers to the Detroit Lions, both Michael Bennett and Deatrich Wise have filled that role sufficiently. Even so, the defense has looked really good according to Matt Chatham.

Chatham noted he believes Bennett and Wise will be the Patriots’ day one starters.

