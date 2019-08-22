Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have taken the field before their preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and the following players aren’t in uniform:

WR N’Keal Harry

WR Cameron Meredith

WR Josh Gordon

WR Braxton Berrios

WR Matthew Slater

WR Maurice Harris

TE Matt LaCosse

OT Martez Ivey

OT Yodny Cajuste

OLB Shilique Calhoun

OLB Derek Rivers

OLB Trent Harris

S Obi Melifonwu

S Patrick Chung

— Meredith, Cajuste and Gordon are on PUP and NFI lists, so their inactivity was expected.

— Harry, Berrios, Harris, LaCosse, Ivey, Calhoun, Rivers, Harris and Melifonwu have been limited or out of practice this week with apparent injuries.

— Chung was indicted on cocaine possession charges. He also has been limited throughout training camp after undergoing offseason surgery and didn’t practice Tuesday. He was present and in uniform on the sideline for the Patriots’ first two preseason games, however.

— Slater is the only true surprise in this list.

— Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas aren’t expected to play despite being in uniform.

