FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have taken the field before their preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and the following players aren’t in uniform:
WR N’Keal Harry
WR Cameron Meredith
WR Josh Gordon
WR Braxton Berrios
WR Matthew Slater
WR Maurice Harris
TE Matt LaCosse
OT Martez Ivey
OT Yodny Cajuste
OLB Shilique Calhoun
OLB Derek Rivers
OLB Trent Harris
S Obi Melifonwu
S Patrick Chung
— Meredith, Cajuste and Gordon are on PUP and NFI lists, so their inactivity was expected.
— Harry, Berrios, Harris, LaCosse, Ivey, Calhoun, Rivers, Harris and Melifonwu have been limited or out of practice this week with apparent injuries.
— Chung was indicted on cocaine possession charges. He also has been limited throughout training camp after undergoing offseason surgery and didn’t practice Tuesday. He was present and in uniform on the sideline for the Patriots’ first two preseason games, however.
— Slater is the only true surprise in this list.
— Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas aren’t expected to play despite being in uniform.
