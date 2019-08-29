Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots will wrap up their preseason schedule Thursday night when they host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

The defending Super Bowl champions are 3-0 this preseason following wins over the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. Of course, the final tune-up before the regular season often is a boring, meaningless affair with little-to-no regulars participating.

That said, Tom Brady has appeared in the fourth preseason game in the past, so you never know what could happen.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Giants online:

Start Time: Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: WBZ-TV

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images