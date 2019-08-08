Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

2 p.m. ET: Six months and five days after smothering the Los Angeles Rams to win their sixth Super Bowl title, the New England Patriots will make their triumphant return to the gridiron tonight as they visit the Detroit Lions in their 2019 preseason opener.

Those hoping to watch a star-studded Patriots squad at Ford Field will be disappointed — most starters, including quarterback Tom Brady, are not expected to play — but this first exhibition matchup will give us our first real look at New England’s intriguing rookie class and the numerous veteran newcomers who came aboard over the offseason.

First-round pick N’Keal Harry likely will not play after suffering an apparent hamstring injury during joint practice on Tuesday, but wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (undrafted), cornerback Joejuan Williams (second round), edge rusher Chase Winovich (third) and running back Damien Harris (third) should see plenty of playing time.

The Patriots today announced new jersey numbers for their first-year players, who had been sporting temporary digits in the 50s, 60s and 70s since the spring.

Along with Brady and Harry, the list of Patriots expected to sit this one out include running backs Sony Michel and James White, offensive linemen Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon, defensive linemen Michael Bennett and Lawrence Guy, linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower, special teamer Matthew Slater and defensive backs Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Jonathan Jones, Jason McCourty and Stephon Gilmore.

Wideouts Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas and Cameron Meredith, running back Rex Burkhead, tight end Lance Kendricks, safety Nate Ebner, cornerback Ken Webster and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste all will not play after not participating in any of the team’s three joint practices with the Lions this week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to follow along throughout the afternoon for full pregame coverage.

