It was a quick trip to the ballpark for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon.

And by quick, we mean really, really, really quick.

After having their Aug. 7 game suspended due to heavy rain, the Red Sox and Kansas City Royals finally finished things off just over two weeks after the start of the series finale. Boston made quick work of the visitors, as it only needed one inning to claim victory at Fenway Park.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 68-61, while the Royals drop to 45-83.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Bizarre.

You don’t see games play out like this every day.

ON THE BUMP

— Josh Taylor sat down the side in order with a strikeout in the 10th inning. The left-hander only needed 13 pitches to retire the three batters he faced.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Christian Vazquez got things started by ripping a one-out double into the left-center field gap. After the Royals intentionally walked Sam Travis, Brock Holt delivered the game-winning knock with an opposite-field single, plating pinch-runner Chris Owings.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Worth the wait.

Wait for it… *2 weeks later* IT’S A WALK-OFF!!! pic.twitter.com/YQ63QnxjKe — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 22, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox kick off an eight-game West Coast road trip Friday night when they open a three-game set against the San Diego Padres. Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to take the mound for Boston opposite right-hander Chris Paddack. First pitch from Petco Park is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images