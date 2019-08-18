Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox now have won five consecutive games after completing a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, and much of the recent success is thanks to Rafael Devers.

The 22-year-old has a league-leading 101 RBIs to go along with his .332 average and 103 runs. He’s the first player since Miguel Cabrera in 2005 to have 100-plus RBIs and 100-plus runs in a season before turning 23. Ted Williams was the last Red Sox player to accomplish that feat all the way back in 1940.

So yes, Devers is having a remarkable season that only seems to get better each day. Mitch Moreland would be the first to agree with this.

“I’m running out of stuff to say about (Devers) now,” Moreland said, per Chris Mason of the Eagle Tribune. “It just seems like a bad day for him is 2-for-4 with a double right now.”

Mitch Moreland: "I'm running out of stuff to say about (Devers) now. It just seems like a bad day for him is 2-for-4 with a double right now." — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 18, 2019

He’s not wrong.

Devers is 20-for-37 over his current eight-game hitting streak.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images