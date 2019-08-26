Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will continue interleague play on Tuesday fresh off an a day away from the ballpark.

Boston will head from Southern California to the Rocky Mountains to take on the Colorado Rockies for a three-game set at Coors Field. Rick Porcello will get the ball in the opener. The right-hander has struggled with the long ball all season.

This is Porcello’s second career start at Coors Field. The first one didn’t go well, as he gave up eight hits and nine runs over three innings in 2011.

For more on Tuesday's pitching matchup, check out the "Red Sox Final," presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cool

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images