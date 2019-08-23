Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Skip Bayless, God love him, has outdone himself again.

The FOX Sports 1 host/hot take artist could be regarded as one of the more divisive figures for New England Patriots fans. On one hand, he absolutely loves Tom Brady. On the other, he detests Bill Belichick.

So when Belichick elected to put rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham in during the Patriots’ preseason win over the Carolina Panthers and not give backup quarterback Brian Hoyer any snaps, well it was like red meat to Bayless.

Get a load of this tweet.

Interesting that Belichick replaced Brady not with backup Brian Hoyer – but with rookie Jarrett Stidham. Belichick obviously wants to replace Brady sooner than later – now he has his next Next Brady. So wrong. So jealous. So Bill. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 23, 2019

Five alarms!

I mean, this is just objectively stupid, right? Outside of Stidham, the Patriots essentially have no plans for their quarterback future, which isn’t great when your top signal-caller is 42-years-old. As such, it should hardly be a surprise Belichick is grooming Stidham as best as he can, seeing as the Auburn product very well could be, you know, Brady’s replacement when he retires.

But still, so wrong.

So jealous.

So Bill.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images