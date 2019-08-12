Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady didn’t take a single snap at Ford Field last week, but that didn’t stop the Patriots quarterback from setting the internet ablaze.

Brady had the night off as New England opened its preseason slate, giving way to backups Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham to handle duties under center against the Lions. Both signal-callers were sharp in Detroit, combining to throw for three touchdown passes in the Patriots’ 31-3 win.

Football fans couldn’t help but notice the difference in Brady’s reactions to his understudies’ TD strikes. The 42-year-old was jubilant after Hoyer opened the scoring with a 14-yard pass to Maurice Harris, but he was rather stoic when Stidham found Jakobi Meyers in the second quarter, which marked the first touchdown in the rookie QB’s NFL career. It was easy to form a narrative from there, as Hoyer doesn’t pose much of a threat to Brady, while Stidham very well could be his successor.

Brady, however, has no time for anyone trying to stir the pot.

“That is crazy,” Brady said Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Morning Show,” as transcribed by Ryan Hannable. “… I was happy for everyone the other night. Brian played great. Jarrett played great.”

The Patriots likely will feature plenty more of Hoyer and Stidham over the course of the preseason, and if the 2019 fourth-round pick continues to impress, it only will add more fuel to the fire. Brady’s spot is secured for the upcoming season, but the future remains very much uncertain.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images