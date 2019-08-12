Can you imagine hiring a construction crew to build the house of your dreams, only to learn that Tom Brady was part of said crew?
… IMAGINE?!
Well, it just might happen sometime in the future, when the New England Patriots quarterback is years removed from his storied NFL career. Whether you’d be comfortable with Brady having a say in the construction of your family headquarters is for you to decide, however.
During an appearance Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Brady revealed that he’s considered pursuing a career in architectural design once he retires from professional football. He did not say whether such a career would come at the expense of his TB12 wellness brand.
Check out this tweet from ESPN’s Mike Reiss:
Listen, we’re not going to start doubting Tom freaking Brady. He’s a sixth-round pick who has won six Super Bowls, after all.
But picking up architectural design in your 40s, if not later? That seems like a longshot.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images