Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can you imagine hiring a construction crew to build the house of your dreams, only to learn that Tom Brady was part of said crew?

… IMAGINE?!

Well, it just might happen sometime in the future, when the New England Patriots quarterback is years removed from his storied NFL career. Whether you’d be comfortable with Brady having a say in the construction of your family headquarters is for you to decide, however.

During an appearance Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Brady revealed that he’s considered pursuing a career in architectural design once he retires from professional football. He did not say whether such a career would come at the expense of his TB12 wellness brand.

Check out this tweet from ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

Something different from Tom Brady (via @TheGregHillShow): He said the possibility of being a architectural designer is something that might appeal to him after his playing career. "I love building houses," he says on the program. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 12, 2019

Listen, we’re not going to start doubting Tom freaking Brady. He’s a sixth-round pick who has won six Super Bowls, after all.

But picking up architectural design in your 40s, if not later? That seems like a longshot.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images